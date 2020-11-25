AFC Announces Fall 2020 Grants

NOV. 25, 2020, TORONTO, ONTARIO—The Anglican Foundation of Canada (AFC) has announced $210,000 in funding to support new projects across Canada in its November cycle of awards. AFC’s board of directors met via Zoom on November 18-19, 2020 to endorse its new 2020-2023 strategic road map, in addition to awarding grants to over 45 applicants.

“The spirit of generosity among the Board of Directors remains strong even during the pandemic,” says the Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Rois, AFC’s executive director. “While grant disbursements have necessarily been lower than in previous years,” says Rois, “AFC was still able to support a number of applications for funding from coast to coast to coast. Additionally, 29 student applicants received a bursary for theological studies.”

In addition to infrastructure and restoration disbursements of $127,500, AFC provided $36,000 for innovative ministry projects, $29,000 for theological education bursaries, and $10,000 towards ministry and education projects that benefit Indigenous people across Canada.

During the global crisis of Covid-19, AFC, like many other organizations, has experienced a decrease in donations, yet was able to fund important ministry of all kinds: a furniture bank that provides gently used furniture for people in need, an affordable housing project, a homework club, a solar power generation grid, a garden of remembrance, online psalms for public and private worship, the revitalization of Indigenous languages project, and a digital classroom.

ABOUT THE ANGLICAN FOUNDATION OF CANADA

The Anglican Foundation of Canada seeks to foster Anglican presence by providing abundant resources for innovative ministry and diverse infrastructure projects and theological formation throughout the Canadian church. Leading the way in resourceful ministry since 1957, AFC has benefitted every diocese, hundreds of parishes, and thousands of Canadian Anglicans with the provision of financial support from coast to coast to coast.